‘Go Gangnam K-Food Festival’ at Novotel

Paying tribute to Korea’s significant contribution to the culture, entertainment and tourism industry of the country, Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Cultural Center,in partnership with Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam and Novotel Manila Araneta Center celebrated Go Gangnam: A K-Food Festival—a buffet feast highlighting sumptuous Korean dishes at the most talked about food destination in town the Food Exchange Manila.

The Korean festival features all-time-favorite Korean gustatory delights for lunch and dinner authentically prepared by Korean Chef Kim Jong-Man who flew all the way from Seoul Korea to share his masterpieces such as Japchae, made from sweet potato noodles, stir fried in sesame oil with vegetables, beef, flavoured with soy sauce, and sweetened with sugar; Bibimbap, means “mixed rice” served as a bowl of warm white rice topped with namul and gochujang, soy sauce, doenjang with sliced meat and fried egg.

Also in the menu are Bibim-naengmyeon, delectable recipe of cold, chewy noodles bathed in an Asian spicy sauce, garnished with julienned cucumber, Korean pear slices, pickled radish strips and boiled egg on top; Hobak Namul, a Korean pan-fried zucchini; Gaji Namul, a Korean side dish made of steamed eggplant; Pork Bulgogi, a sweet-and-spicy-marinated stir-fried pork; Korean Braised Chicken, a savory, mildly salty and sweet with a very subtle spicy kick famous Korean dish; Grilled Pork Ribs, Stir-fried Kimchi Rice and much more.

In addition to the authentic Korean dishes during the Go Gangnam: A K-Food Festival, Food Exchange Manila’s buffet lunch and dinner also showcases other mouth-watering international favorites like brick oven pizzas and create your own signature pasta at the Italian section, Chicken Tikka Massala, Chicken Curry at the Indian section, homemade ice cream, freshly made Puto Bumbong and Bibingka at the Dessert station plus more.