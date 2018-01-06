‘Go Lokal!’ grows with new partner

The Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) “Go Lokal!” program expands with its partnership with mall operator CityMall starting with the branch in Anabu, Imus, Cavite. It marked as well the opening of the innovative concept store in CityMalls around the country including as far as Boracay and Cotabato.

Go Lokal! showcases items produced by MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) paving their entry into the mainstream market. Made mostly from indigenous materials, these products received extensive product development assistance from the product specialists of the Design Center of the Philippines, a unit of the DTI.

CityMall, on the other hand, is owned by publicly listed real estate firm DoubleDragon Properties, the property arm of Mang Inasal founder Edgar “Injap” Sia and Jollibee Foods Corporation.

“We are pleased to be working with the DTI and Go Lokal! With CityMalls across the country serving as the platform for helping micro entrepreneurs from the region, we are confident that through this project, these micro entrepreneurs can eventually grow and expand their businesses not just locally but globally as well,” Sia said.

No less than DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez attended the launch in Cavite.