Go Lokal!’ serves as platform for global market

“Go Lokal!” a program showcasing quality and innovative Philippine products crafted, designed, and produced by the country’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is the highlight of shopping destination SM Makati throughout 2017.

In partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Kultura—the shopping mall’s in-house brand for all-thing Filipino—provides a venue for the distribution and promotion of products sourced from MSMEs. “Go Lokal!” also serves as a marketing platform for MSMEs to gain access to the lucrative local consumer market, and ultimately, to the global export market.

Made from indigenous materials but modern in design, world-class in packaging, and competitively priced, these commodities undergo extensive product development from the Design Center of the Philippines to make them suitable for the retail, export, and souvenir markets.

“Kultura and Go Lokal! are complementary avenues to help our local MSMEs gain retail foothold in the Philippine domestic market,” said DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez.

The exhibit features home décor, table top accessories, dinnerware, new generation personal accessories and apparel, regional arts and crafts, woven materials, ethnic and indigenous products, sustainably-made, eco-friendly products.

Go Lokal! runs throughout the year at the second level of SM Makati.