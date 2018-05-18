Go reaffirms govt support to MSMEs

Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go has reaffirmed the strong support of the Duterte administration to micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to further ease business processes and help the poor.

Speaking during the Puregold’s Tindahan ni Aling Puring Sari-Sari Store Convention, Go said President Rodrigo Duterte has aligned his projects for the poor and is set to initiate more pro-poor programs.

“Just last February, the Department of Trade and Industry launched the ‘Suking Tindahan Program’ that promotes SRPs (suggested retail price) among sari-sari stores in communities,” he said.

“[This is] a big program that is aligned to the goal of the Duterte administration to improve consumer welfare and ensure easier access to cheaper SRPs,” Go added.

He cited different projects for MSMEs such as Brand Equity Development, Industry Cluster Enhancement Program and Kapatid Mentor Micro Entrepreneurs Program, which seeks to enhance competitiveness of Filipino products here and abroad.

Go also emphasized the need to further improve the ease of doing business, especially the processing of business permits.

“Ang directive ng Pangulo ay ‘wag pahirapan ang tao. Kung gusto mag-business, tutulungan (The directive of the President is to make things easier for the people. If they want to do business, they will be assisted immediately),” Go said in an interview.

He stressed that even when Duterte was the mayor of Davao City, he has always emphasized the importance of giving prompt action to business permit applications.

“Gusto niya lahat ay mapabilis, mapadali at ayaw niyang mapahirapan lalo na ‘yung mga nag-aapply ng mga business permit (President Duterte wants everything to be faster, easier and he doesn’t want to make it hard for people especially those who apply for business permits),” he said.

The President had directed concerned government agencies to copy the practice in Davao City where applications for business permits are processed in 48 hours.

A recent World Bank Report ranked Philippines low in the ease of doing business.