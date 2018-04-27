Go Sports PH picks Pacquiao as one of its ambassadors

Manny Pacquiao said that a convincing triumph by knockout or even by unanimous decision against World Boxing Association welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse in their scheduled fight on July 15 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia would mean he would still continue fighting.

“Of course that’s important because this fight is a test if I’m still fit to fight,” said the 39-year-old Pacquiao in Filipino during the launch of Go Sports Philippines store at the Filinvest Alabang Mall in Muntinlupa City on Thursday night.

“I’m confident [that I can get the job done]. I started my light training, jogging for my stamina last week and I still have two months left so I have enough time to prepare myself to be 100 percent ready,” added the eight-division world champion.

Pacquiao is among the 28 sports ambassadors of Go Sports. The other sports personalities chosen are basketball players Jeff Chan, Jericho Cruz, RR Garcia, Jonathan Grey and Jio Jalalon, volleyball players Stephanie Mercado, Maddie Madayag, Desiree Cheng, Jaja Santiago, Jerrili Malabanan, Dennise Lazaro, sisters Tin and Clarice Patrimonio of tennis, CK Clemente of badminton, Nikko Huelgas of triathlon, golfers Lexus Keoninh and Guido Van Der Valk, swimmer Jasmine Alkhaldi, taekwondo jin Pauline Lopez, karateka OJ De Los Santos, sports scribes Migs Bustos, Martin Javier, Anton Roxas, Ganiel Krishnan, Sam YG and Sel Guevarra and Universal Reality Combat Championship founder Alvin Aguilar.

Pacquiao, who lost through a controversial unanimous decision to Australian Jeff Horn last year, believes that he can regain his old speed and power that allowed him to beat the best boxers in the world among them Erik Morales, Oscar Dela Hoya, Antonio Margarito and Miguel Cotto.

“I can still regain it especially now that I’m working with Buboy (Fernandez),” he said. “So far, our focus is on speed and how to deliver more punches.”

The last time Pacquiao scored a knockout win was in November 2009, a 12th round technical knockout victory against Puerto Rican Miguel Cotto.

Since then, he didn’t score any knockout victory in his last 13 fights, among them against Timothy Bradley (2012), Juan Manuel Marquez (2012), Floyd Mayweather Jr. (2015) and Horn.