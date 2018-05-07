Go springs surprise in Valenzuela CITY

A basketball game turned into a charity event when Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go showed up in Valenzuela City on Sunday.

Go gave food to children and distributed eyeglasses and wheelchairs to the elderly who also availed themselves of free eye check-up.

Go played a three-point game with Philippine Basketball Association stars like Allan Caidic, Jojo Lastimosa, Nelson Asaytono and Chris Tiu. They were joined by actors Dennis Padilla, Mark Herras and Joko Diaz at the city’s astrodome.

Valenzuela Rep. Weslie Gatchalian and Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar helped Go distribute the new wheelchairs.

The President’s special assistant also distributed shoes to 24 children.

“Yung mga sapatos po para sa mga players ng Valenzuela na deserving, may mga kaibigan po nagbahagi po sa amin so yung mga kabataan nabigyan namin (The shoes are for the deserving players of Valenzuela. Some friends gave them to us, so we are able to share them with the kids),” Go said.