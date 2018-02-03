Go tops PGT Qualifying school

Former national champion Lloyd Go closed out with a solid eagle-spiked 10-under 62 to dominate the 72-hole Philippine Golf Tour Qualifying School by nine at Splendido Taal Golf Club in Tagaytay Friday.

Go, a former Seton Hall standout who shared the third round lead with Dino Villanueva, razed the up-and-down layout with four straight birdies to start his final round drive then kept firing away birdies on Nos. 8, 10, 13 and 16 to complete a pair of 31 cards spiked by an eagle on the par-5 11th.

With earlier rounds of 71, 73 and 68, the Cebuano ace, who beat Jobim Carlos and Jerome Ng of Singapore in the 2014 Philippine Amateur Open at Wack Wack, pooled a 274 and led 49 others to this year’s PGT season, which gets going March 7 for the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship.

Villanueva failed to match Go’s sizzling start and strong finish, carding a 71 for second at 283 while Elmer Saban placed third at 289 after a 74.

Anthony Fernando, also a former national champion, rallied with closing 34 to save a 74 as he shared fourth place with Randy Garalde, who also shot a 74, at 290 while Artemio Murakami, the youngest national champion at 16 in 1999 at Wack Wack, also secured his Tour card with a 68 as he ended up tied for sixth with Jelbert Gamolo, who hobbled with a 76, at 291.

Jama Reyes and Gene Villaruz, who shot identical 74s, and Angelo Anzuris, who skied with a 79, all pooled 313s to clinch the last three spots in the top 50 players who gained their cards in the ever-growing circuit sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Others who made the grade were Ebarra Quiachon and Rolando Marabe Jr., who assembled 292s after identical 76s, Rey Pagunsan (72-295) and Robert Pactolerin (73-295), Marvin Dumandan (71-296) and recent National Doubles winner Tonlits Asistio (81-310).

Meanwhile, the 72-hole Q-School for foreign players seeking PGT cards will be held on Feb. 20-23, also at Splendido, while the PGT Asia Q-School is set April 4-7 at Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac.