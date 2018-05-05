Go vows justice for kin of slain broadcast man

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental: The wife of slain broadcast journalist Edmund Sestoso has been assured of security as Malacañang officials vowed to speed up the resolution of the radioman’s brutal murder on April 30 in Barangay Daro in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

Acting on orders of President Rodrigo Duterte, the officials led by Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go and Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar visited the wake of Sestoso in Dumaguete City and extended the President’s condolences to the victim’s family on Thursday.

Undersecretary Joel Sy Egco, executive director of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, was with Go and Andanar in paying their last respects.

It was the first time that senior Cabinet officials visited the wake of a slain media man.

Go told reporters he ordered Senior Supt. Edwin Portento, acting provincial police director, to provide security to Lourdes, the victim’s wife, and the rest of the Sestoso family after she expressed fear that the killers of her husband would go after her and their family.

“Sabi ko, wala kayong kinalaman. Wag kayong mag-alala. Walang gagalaw sa inyo [I told them that you have nothing to do with whatever caused his death. Don’t worry, no one’s going to touch you],” he said.

The Special Assistant to the President assured Lourdes that everything is being done to identify, arrest and bring the perpetrators to court.

Go issued a directive to law enforcement agencies, particularly the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), to make sure that justice is served.

The President’s trusted aide, he said a cash reward of P400,000 has been raised for the arrest of the gunman with P200,000 coming from the national government while Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo will give P100,000 each.

Aside from pledging to provide burial assistance, Go gave Sestoso’s bereaved family P20,000 financial and two mobile phones to the two children — 13-year-old Eden and Bernadette, 11 — so they can contact him any time.

When asked what other help the government can give to the family, “We will help them through educational assistance,” he said.

An NBI’s facial composite sketch of the gunman was presented to Go, who in turn showed it to the family.

Andanar expressed his grief over the death of Sestoso, a colleague he knew during his days as a practicing journalist.

“It is very sad because he is a very good guy to talk to, very energetic, very animated,” he said.

“We in the Presidential Task Force on Security will make sure that our media men are secured,” Andanar added.

He appealed for any information that could help in the investigation of Sestoso’s murder.

Andanar said the information can be coursed through the local PNP and will be treated as confidential, especially the informant’s identity.

After meeting with the family, the Palace officials held a closed-door conference with the PNP, the NBI and the Philippine Army.

Egco said their presence in Dumaguete City is not just to visit the wake and condole with Sestoso’s family but “ipaalam sa lahat na ganito po ka sincere ngayon ang ating administrasyon sa ilalim ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte [to show the sincerity of President Duterte’s administration]and that this government does not condone violence in the press and media.”

The fatal attack against Sestoso is reportedly the first against a member of media in Dumaguete City.

He was the anchor of his daily blocktime program “Tug-anan” on dyGB 91.7 FM.