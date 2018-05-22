Go Western, young man

In 2012, Disney bought Lucasfilm (and along with it, Star Wars and Indiana Jones) for S4-billion in cash and stock. As of late last year, Disney made all that money back on the three “|Star Wars” movies it released. And it has yet to start with Indiana Jones.

Clearly, as long as Disney’s got that magic formula and as long as fans around the world want their “Star Wars,” I reckon we’ll be getting movie after movie in the years to come. Who knows, maybe in 2028, we’ll get around to Salacious Crumb’s back story?

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” ticks most of the boxes a Star Wars fan needs, namely:

1. Hire Lawrence Kasdan and his son Jon to write the script. The older Kasdan is responsible for “The Empire Strikes Back” and “The Force Awakens.”

2. Hire some big fan favorites to be part of the cast, like Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones’” Khaleesi; Andre Glover, also known as Childish Gambino and “Atlanta’s” Earn Marks. Throw in some Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton and Paul Bettany.

3. Rely on what never gets old for the Star Wars fan—seeing the Millenium Falcon, Chewie and Han together. Throw in glimpses of what viewers find so familiar—so it’s like coming home.

4. Add at least one surprise character appearance and several Easter eggs.

All this and it looks like Disney’s got “Solo” wrapped in a nice bow for the fans.

For a while, it looked like the movie was in trouble when Phil Lord and Chris Miller were asked to exit as directors and Ron Howard had to step in. But what we have is a neat Star Wars movie with a Western flavor: there are the requisite action sequences, some comedy thrown in, robberies, double crosses, gangsters, gambling, one-upmanship, bad “sheriffs” and bands of rebels who want to fight for what’s right.

As Lawrence Kasdan said, “I’ve made two Westerns and there’s nothing more Western than the Mos Eisely Cantina in ‘A New Hope.’ In walks the gunfighter—he looks like a gunfighter, he sits like a gunfighter, he shoots like a gunfighter—and I thought, what happened before this guy walked in the door?”

Solo’s story takes place across several locations—Han’s home planet of Corellia, the mud planet Mimban, the Iridium Mountains of Vandor, the spice mines of Kessel and the desert landscapes Savareen.

Look out for Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the droid L3-37. Waller Bridge starred in her own one woman show called “Fleabag” in 2013 which is now a BBC series getting ready for its second season.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” opens today and is available in several formats including IMAX 3D.