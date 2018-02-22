GO WITH THE FLOW

Marco Polo Ortigas

Submit yourself to the luxurious, pampering experience of Marco Polo Ortigas Manila’s Flow Spa, which offers a variety of treatments — from reflexology, whole-body massages, rejuvenating facials and more! This month, enjoy an indulgent treatment package that features a 30-minute body scrub and 60-minute Swedish or Combination Massage. While there, have a drink high above the city at the Continental Club Lounge, which serves unlimited wine, local beer, juices, cocktails and heavy appetizers.

Flow Spa is open daily from 8 AM to 12 MN, or until 2 AM for in- room treatments. For more information contact (632) 720 7777 or book online via www.marcopolohotwels.com or email: manila@marcopolohotels.com.