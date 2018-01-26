Goalless draw suits Congo and Angola fine

AGADIR, Morocco: Congo Brazzaville and Angola drew 0-0 Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) in the African Nations Championship—a result which satisfied both countries as they look forward to the quarter-finals.

Already guaranteed a last-eight slot after Group D victories over Cameroon and Burkina Faso, a point kept Congo top of the table and they face Libya for a semi-finals place.

Congo have been based in southern Morocco coastal city Agadir since the tournament for home-based footballers began and will remain there for the knockout match this Sunday.

Angola, who needed a point to ensure qualification at the expense of Burkina Faso, travel 800 kilometres (500 miles) north to Tangiers for a showdown with Nigeria the same day.

There were few clearcut scoring chances with both teams aware long before the final whistle that a draw would see both of them into the knockout stage.

Burkina Faso, who had to win and hope Angola lost to have a chance of squeezing through on goal difference, could only draw 1-1 with already-eliminated Cameroon in Tangiers.

Sydney Sylla poked a loose ball into the net from close range on 41 minutes to give the Burkinabe hope only for Patrick Moussombo to equalise eight minutes after half-time.

The quarter-finals kick off Saturday with hosts and title favourites Morocco facing surprise side Namibia in Casablanca and Zambia meeting Sudan in Marrakech.

Although restricted to footballers playing in their country of birth, Nations Championship games carry full international status and count toward the monthly FIFA rankings.

