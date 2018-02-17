Goats as golf caddies? This course is changing the game

It’s a new concept in golf: goats as caddies.

An Oregon golf course is trying out the idea, training the goats to follow golfers and carry a pack loaded with golf balls, tees, a few clubs and drinks.

The Retreat & Links at Silvies Valley Ranch in Seneca will open the seven-hole “McVeigh’s Gauntlet” this summer.

“We’re truly redefining both goat and golf operations at the ranch,” Silvies owner Scott Campbell told Golf Digest. “We will get you a caddie who really knows the course and won’t give you any bad advice — and they work for peanuts!”

The head caddie will be Bruce LeGoat.

TNS