    Goats as golf caddies? This course is changing the game

    It’s a new concept in golf: goats as caddies.

    An Oregon golf course is trying out the idea, training the goats to follow golfers and carry a pack loaded with golf balls, tees, a few clubs and drinks.

    The Retreat & Links at Silvies Valley Ranch in Seneca will open the seven-hole “McVeigh’s Gauntlet” this summer.

    “We’re truly redefining both goat and golf operations at the ranch,” Silvies owner Scott Campbell told Golf Digest. “We will get you a caddie who really knows the course and won’t give you any bad advice — and they work for peanuts!”


    The head caddie will be Bruce LeGoat.

