GOCC reforms ‘have to be defined’–NEDA

Government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) need reforms that will clearly establish their commercial and regulatory functions, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

“They have to be defined,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said in an interview over the weekend.

“If the key purpose of the GOCC is to earn income, then it should be just [that,] not regulation,” he added.

Citing the National Food Authority (NFA) as an example, he said the state-run agency was not only a regulator, but also a merchandiser, because it sells rice.

Drawing “the line between commercial activity or proprietorship and regulation is needed,” Pernia said.

His statement came days after NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon said mixing state firms’ regulatory functions and commercial operations presented conflict of interest, as stated in Republic Act 10149, or the GOCC Governance Act of 2011.

A business aims to earn profits, while a regulator sets rules to protect consumers’ interest and welfare, according to her.

“So if a state entity is a regulator, then it must not be involved in [the]business operations [of]the sector or market it regulates. If it is a business, then it must not have regulatory powers or influence,” Edillon said.