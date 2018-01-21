God always believes in us, so why don’t we?

I tell you, brothers and sisters, the time is running out. From now on, let those having wives act as not having them, those weeping as not weeping, those rejoicing as not rejoicing, those buying as not owning, those using the world as not using it fully. For the world in its present form is passing away.

— The First Letter of St. Paul to the Corinthians 7:29-31

Saint Paul got it wrong. Like many early Christians in the decades right after Jesus’ Death and Resurrection, the Apostle to the Gentiles thought our Lord’s Second Coming would happen in their lifetime. That’s two millennia off and counting.

So, does that mean the above reading from Paul’s Epistle to Corinth has nothing to say to mass goers who hear

it today, along with the story of Jonah warning the ancient city of Nineveh to repent, and the Gospel of St. Mark recounting the call of Simon Peter and his brother Andrew to apostleship?

What do, say, millennials, or even older generations, get out of Jonah’s admonition, “Forty days more and Nineveh shall be destroyed,” or Paul’s “time is running out”? Not to mention Jesus’ proclamation to his Galilee compatriots: “This is the time of fulfillment. The Kingdom of God is at hand. Repent, and believe in the Gospel.”

Many today, in fact, are like some of the characters in the mass readings. Jonah fled God’s call to bring His message of repentance to the capital of the Assyrian Empire, going westward instead of the eastern city. In the story, Jonah is swallowed by a fish and brought back to the place he fled.

Eventually, he did heaven’s bidding and the Ninevites repented after just a day of Jonah’s preaching, so God relented and held back their punishment. But guess what: Jonah didn’t like that outcome. Clearly, he was still sore at God and wasn’t pleased that He was pleased.

Now, how many people we know are so self-absorbed that they can’t be bothered with anything but their own agenda? And they even take offense when others succeed? No other gods for them but the ones they see in the mirror.

Christians old, new and renewed

Turning to St. Paul, Bible scholars say that his first letter to the Corinthians, written about a generation after the birth of the Church, gives a glimpse into the very early Christian community. And like today’s parishes and congregations, Corinth’s faithful were riven by discord, wayward in living, and caught up in the ways of the world.

Paul had to manage disputes, and give moral admonitions on illicit sex, marriage and celibacy, including the teachings on love read at church weddings. He also expounded on idolatry and disturbances in liturgy, as well as the different spiritual gifts for various missions in the community of believers, all inspired by the same divine Spirit. At the end, he recounts the Resurrection and Christ’s appearances to the disciples and to him.

If all that may bore today’s texting, posting and liking crowd, so it might have been with Paul’s audience. Why do you think they had to be warned about time running out? And more important for us, do we need the same talk by a preacher pointing to his watch?

How about our Lord’s new crew at Galilee? Well, they started out little different from anyone else then or now: busy making a living, not minding the people or the world around them, minding God, but not too much.

Yet it is such common, everyday humanity whom our Lord calls to the building of what is today a worldwide congregation of 2 billion faithful who call Him Savior, Master, and, for the great majority, God.

The brothers Simon and Andrew fished daily, utterly unlettered in religion, and Simon fell down on his knees and told Jesus in St. Luke’s Gospel (Lk 5:8), “Go away from me, Lord, for I am a sinful man.”

Yet the Lord chose these men, and made Simon the Peter on whom He built the Church. Plainly, from Jonah to Simon and the Corinthians all the way to today’s millennials, God has always been working with the crumbly clay of fallen, fickle, faithless humanity. Like us.

Let’s share God’s belief in us

So, the message from heaven this Sunday is all about us and how God through the millennia has never lost His faith and confidence in our kind, even if we may flee and fume at Him like Jonah, quarrel and transgress like the Corinthians, or give up the call to sainthood because simple Simons like us can never aspire to Peter’s holiness.

But guess what: Even if we give up, God won’t. He sent a fish to bring Jonah back to His mission for him. His Apostle Paul criss-crossed the Roman Empire to preach, press and prod unbelievers with his tale of a crucified man who rose from the dead and appeared to him while he was on his way to round up disciples in this risen man.

And that’s really the heavenly call and tough choice for all of us: Will we share in our Creator’s unfading belief in the capacity He placed in each one of us to aspire and achieve His divinity?

Do we throw up our hands even before we have put them together in prayer? Do we smother our ears and hearts with daily cares or intoxicating ambition, rather than heeding the call of Christ?

As we ponder this life-changing choice, just remember: On one path, we walk alone. On the other, we climb with God. Amen.