Is God losing patience with us?

My mission is not to tell the world of the material chastisements that are yet to take place if we do not amend. No, my mission is to tell everyone that we are in danger of going to hell if we do not amend.

— Fatima visionary Sister Lucia dos Santos

Before continuing last week’s discussion on prophecies, it’s a must to recall what visionary Sister Lucia dos Santos said above about her mission in conveying the messages of Our Lady of Fatima a century ago.

Sister Lucia stressed that her paramount imperative was to warn humanity about eternal damnation, not physical and spiritual chastisements. Rather than the hardships in this life, it was the soul’s punishment in the next that was the greatest peril man faces.

Indeed, as we argued last week, hell’s punishment of everlasting separation from God infinitely dwarfs any earthly catastrophe. Hence, it may be better for heaven to let calamities awaken us to our sinful ways, than spare us from them and let us continue on the hellbound path.

In past columns, we recounted how Mary warned of tragic events, from the waning of faith and morals, to global war and destructive ideologies, to buttress her call for humanity to repent our unholy ways.

Visions of war, plague and calamity

From historic events like World War II and the worldwide spread of communism, we turn to current developments seeming to fulfill prophecies imparted by the Virgin Mary in her many apparitions, or relayed by holy women and men from visions and encounters with Mary and Jesus.

Fatima expert Fr. Malachi Martin wrote in “Keys of the Blood”: “Lucia’s single-page written formulation of the ‘Third Secret’ covers three main topics. A Physical Chastisement of the nations, involving catastrophes, man-made or natural, on land, on water, and in the atmosphere of the globe. A Spiritual Chastisement, far more frightening and distressing — especially for Roman Catholics — than physical hardship, since it would consist of the disappearance of religious belief, a period of widespread unfaith in many countries.”

For now, we go over some prophecies of physical chastisement.

Our Lady of La Salette, who appeared to two French children in 1846, warned: “The earth will be struck by calamities of all kinds (plagues, famines, wars). …There will be thunderstorms which will shake whole cities, earthquakes which will swallow up countries.”

Blessed Anna Maria Taigi (1769-1837) was an Italian wife and mother gifted with great sanctity, miracles and visions. Beatified in 1920, she predicted: “God will send two punishments: one will be in the form of wars, revolutions and other evils; it shall originate on earth.

“The other will be sent from Heaven. There shall come over the whole earth an intense darkness lasting three days and three nights. Nothing can be seen, and the air will be laden with pestilence which will claim mainly, but not only, the enemies of religion.”

Bl. Anna Marie’s body was found incorrupt when exhumed three decades after her death. The three days of darkness is warned of in other prophecies, and Exodus, Isaiah, and the Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke all tell of darkness engulfing the land.

Another Italian, Blessed Elena Aiello (1895-1961), who bore the wounds of Christ, also warned of chastisement. She wrote Italy’s wartime dictator Benito Mussolini not to ally with Nazi Germany, or Italy would suffer defeat. He didn’t listen, Italy lost, and Mussolini and his wife were executed by his own people.

Bl. Elena spoke of even greater woes: “Tremendous scourges are impending over the world, and various nations are struck by epidemics, famines, great earthquakes, terrific hurricanes, with overflowing rivers and seas, which bring ruin and death.

“If the people do not recognize in these scourges the warnings of Divine Mercy, and do not return to God with truly Christian living, another terrible war will come from the East to the West.

“Russia with her secret armies will battle America; will overrun Europe. The river Rhine will be overflowing with corpses and blood. Italy, also, will be harassed by a great revolution, and the Pope will suffer terribly.”

Going back to Fatima, in January 1944, Sister Lucia asked our Lord to make known His will. The Blessed Mother appeared, asking her to write down her vision: “I saw and heard: the point of a lance like a flame that is detached, touches the axis of the earth, and it trembles: mountains, cities, towns and villages, with their inhabitants are buried.

“The sea, the rivers, the clouds, exceed their boundaries, inundating and dragging with them, in a vortex, houses and people in a number that cannot be counted. It is the purification of the world from the sin in which it is immersed.”

Are chastisements here?

So are all these happening?

Today, Russia and the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization have their forces at the highest level of combat readiness in decades. Last year, Moscow even conducted evacuation drills for 40 million citizens, in case of nuclear attack.

In Asia, Beijing has warned of nuclear war if Washington actually implemented Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s remark that America would stop China’s build-up and access to military-capable facilities in the South China Sea.

The threat of plagues is also up, with more incurable or drug-resistant microbes, several spreading across borders and oceans: SARS, bird flu, MERS, Ebola, and Zika.

Quakes and storms are escalating. University of California professor Thorne Lay said that between 2004 and 2014, earthquakes of magnitude 8 or more nearly tripled to 1.8 a year, though smaller quakes didn’t increase.

Last September, researchers Wei Mei and Shang-ping Xie reported that “over the past 37 years, typhoons that strike East and Southeast Asia have intensified by 12-15 percent, with the proportion of storms of categories 4 and 5 [like Yolanda and Nina]having doubled or even tripled.” Yet typhoons over oceans didn’t rise much.

And next week, we recount recent celestial events showing more of heaven’s wrath.

As we said last Sunday, we must all pray.

