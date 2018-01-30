Godzilla Almighty

Nissan PH kicks off 2018 with the GT-R NISMO

Nissan Philippines Inc. (NPI) has kicked off 2018 with the reveal of the brand’s halo car, the Nissan GT-R NISMO, at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City, on Thursday.

“When people think of the NISMO brand, they all think of the GT-R NISMO, so we thought what better way to launch the NISMO brand here in the Philippines with the GT-R NISMO because it really represents the what NISMO is all about. I think it all comes down to the success of the standard GT-R here [in the Philippines],” NPI president Ramesh Narasimhan told Fast Times.

He added there will be more NISMO cars to be added in NPI’s line-up in the future.

Nissan’s chief product specialist Hiroshi Tamura was also present in the event to present the car to the media.

“With the success of the GT-R in the Philippines, there’s no other way to celebrate that success than the launch of the NISMO brand and the GT-R NISMO, which is the pinnacle of what Nissan can really do,” Tamura told Fast Times.

The updated GT-R NISMO was based on the 2017 model, equipped with a racy but functional body kit, and various modifications to the engine and the suspension system. The previous generation GT-R NISMO lapped the famed NurburgringNordschleife in seven minutes and 8.679 seconds, beating out Porsche 911s.

The carbon bumpers are not just for show, they are there to direct air to the rear of the car, producing gobs of downforce. Also helping in downforce is the carbon GT wing mounted on the painted carbon fiber trunk. Aiding in the handling department are the lightweight NISMO wheels, which were co-developed by Rays Engineering, a Japanese wheel company with a long history of motor sports. Complimented with an improved suspension geometry, you get a car that can handle its grunt.

Modifications to the VR38DETT 3.8-liter V6 help the unit reach 600 hp at 6,800 rpm and 652Nm of torque, thanks to larger turbos that are also found in Nissan’s GT-R GT3 NISMO racer. The humongous power is sent to all four wheels courtesy of its ATTESA-ETS Pro four wheel drive system – an improved version of its signature four-wheel drive system which has adorned GT-Rs of years past, starting with the R32 Skyline GT-R in 1989.

The car will be available in Nissan’s Quezon Avenue dealership, the sole dealership for the GT-R. It will be priced at P13.2 million, almost double the price of the standard GT-R.