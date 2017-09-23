Goff, Gurley power Rams past 49ers

NEW YORK: Todd Gurley rushed for two touchdowns and quarterback Jared Goff passed for almost 300 yards as the Los Angeles Rams edged the San Francisco 49ers 41-39 on Friday at Levi’s Stadium.

The Rams improved to 2-1 on the NFL season and snapped a three-game losing skid to the 49ers, who fell to 0-3 and are winless under new coach Kyle Shanahan.

Goff passed for a career-tying three touchdowns, including one to Gurley, who finished with 113 yards rushing on 28 carries. Gurley also caught five passes for 36 yards.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins caught six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns, while wideout Robert Woods had six catches for 108 yards.

Goff, who grew up and played college in the San Francisco area, completed 22 of 28 passes for 292 yards.

San Francisco quarterback Brian Hoyer completed 23 of 37 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score.

Wide receiver Pierre Garcon caught seven passes for 142 yards for the 49ers while running back Carlos Hyde rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

Los Angeles stretched their lead to 41-26 on Goff’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Watkins with 8:43 left.

Hoyer countered with a three-yard touchdown pass to Trent Taylor with just over five minutes to play, cutting the Rams’ lead to 41-33.

On the ensuing kickoff, 49ers wide receiver Victor Bolden stripped the ball from the Rams and San Francisco’s Aldrick Robinson recovered at the Rams’ 29 yard line.

On fourth-and-goal from the one, Hyde crashed into the end zone with 2:13 left to play, pulling the 49ers to within two points of the Rams.

But the 49ers’ two-point try failed when Michael Brockers intercepted a Hoyer pass attempt.

