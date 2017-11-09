GOING BACK TO NATURE

Watsons

Heads up, natural beauties!

Watsons now offers customers the Naturals product line, specially formulated with Certified Organic ingredients that are good for every body.

Who wouldn’t want to bathe in favored products sans the fear of losing moisture and developing dry skin? Or enjoying one’s beloved shampoo and conditioner without ever thinking about getting flakes and frizz? With the power of natural products, it’s now possible to bid adieu to these fears and say hello to naturally beautiful hair and skin.

There’s a whole range of reasons why harmful ingredients like parabens, mineral oil, silicone, SLS and isothiazolinone, which are usually found in synthetic products, should be forbidden in the grocery list. These can cause irritation and dryness to your skin and scalp as sulfate strips the skin of moisture.

To help achieve harm-free, natural beauty, Watsons has launched the Naturals campaign to help customers learn more about the power of natural products, their origins as well as a 101 on harmful ingredients to be avoided.

With this in mind, Watsons has introduced seven product line with certified organic ingredients: Olive, Argan, Marula, Aloe Vera, Paw Paw, Rice Bran and Macadamia.

Olive is the go-to ingredient providing deep moisturizing that rids hair of dryness. Argan revitalizes extremely dry and damaged hair and skin.

Marula tames frizz to turn course, brittle hair to soft and smooth locks. Aloe Vera strengthens hair from roots to tips. Paw Paw use leads to smoother skin. Rice Bran is Japan’s secret to more luminous skin and Macadamia revitalizes hair and scalp.

Naturals is exclusively available at Watsons and the SM Store Beauty Collection.