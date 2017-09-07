Thursday, September 7, 2017
    GOING GAGA

    on Boardroom Watch

    Tudor

    Notorious for being provocative both on and off-stage, the world’s most famous icon, Lady Gaga, joins the illustrious Tudor family. She is the personification of Tudor’s #BornToDare spirit and bears the timepiece with pride. Like Lady Gaga, Tudor is a game-changer and risk-taker. Tudor pioneered major trends within the watchmaking industry, including fabric straps and vintage-inspired models, coveted by many watch collectors.
