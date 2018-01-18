GOING GREEN

Volvo

Underlining a commitment to minimizing its environmental impact and making the cities of the future cleaner, Volvo Car proudly announces that starting 2019, every new Volvo model will have a hybrid or electrified variant. This marks a historic start for cars with electrification at the core of its future business.

“This is about the customer,” said Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo president and chief executive. “People increasingly demand electrified cars and we want to respond to our customers’ current and future needs. You can now pick and choose whichever electrified Volvo you wish.”

Volvo Cars will introduce a portfolio of electrified cars across its model range, embracing fully electric cars, plug in hybrid cars and mild hybrid cars. It will launch five fully electric cars between 2019 and 2021, three of which will be Volvo models and two of which will be high performance electrified cars from Polestar, Volvo Cars’ performance car arm.

These five cars will be supplemented by a range of petrol and diesel plug in hybrid and mild hybrid 48-volt options on all models, representing one of the broadest electrified car offerings of any carmaker.

In addition, Volvo Cars will be focused on reducing the carbon emissions of both its products as well as its operations. It aims to have climate neutral manufacturing operations by 2025.

For more information about Volvo hybrids, you may contact Albert Paolo Ella at +63 922 859 3239 or paolo.ella@volvophils.com.