‘Going indie is the way to go’

With the changing musical landscape, where digital streaming and downloads has replaced CDs, it is also changing the way the so-called three majors in the international recording industry—Universal Music, Sony Music and Warner Music—do their business here and abroad.

Indie labels are now also getting the chunk of their business thus resulting to more choices in terms of music. Yet despite the thriving local indie music along with its challenges, an international indie record label was able to set up a business in the Philippines late last year.

Started in 2005 by Matt and Lee Parsons who were previously in bands themselves, Ditto Music has offices in Nashville, Tennessee in the US and in the UK. It has 19 branches worldwide in countries like Australia, Sweden and India.

Music Geek spoke country head Jinno Mina about this new indie label. A former A&R (Artist and Repertoire) executive at Warner Music Philippines and Sony Music Philippines (where he became a colleague), Mina started his career with the Philippine branch of the international independent record label Candid Records and also worked as label manager for Ivory Music and Video.

What is Ditto Music?

Ditto Music is an online digital distribution platform for indie artists and labels who want their songs published on Spotify, iTunes /Apple Music, Deezer and many more digital stores for streaming and downloading. There are two models for Ditto. One is via subscription which is the bread and butter of the company; with 150,000-plus indie artists and labels using this service to have new content published via a small annual fee. The artists get 100 percent of royalties for this. We do label services for our select percentage artists and through this deal, we help market the artists via playlisting, social media support, and get them local airplay on radio and on TV.

What prompted the label to put up branch in the Philippines?

As you know, the Philippines is the number one in Asia and in the Top 10 in the world when it comes to streaming and downloading music. Music has been an integral part of the Filipino culture. We see a lot of people bringing their karaoke to the streets or listening to music on smartphones and going to music festivals and concerts

How do you think it can compete with major labels and various indie labels in the country?

Ditto Music has 19 offices worldwide, and we pitch and push songs outside the Philippines if a song or single fits the market. Ditto reps from across the world have established relationships with local music editors to help with playlisting and also support with PR work.

What is your vision and plans for Ditto Music as country head?

It’s the same as any other music practitioner here in the Philippines –get our music out to the world stage. With Ditto Music, the plan is to be the biggest independent music distributor locally and worldwide. Times are changing, going indie is the way to go.

Who are the Filipino artists you signed up or about to sign up?

As of today, we have with Snakefight, Farewell Fair Weather, Mint College’s music label called Herba Buena and Sandwich’s new single “Time Lapse” as well as Wish FM’s ASOP and Wishcovery artists. We are currently in talks with a lot of amazing independent labels and will be releasing more urban, alternative, rock and soul music in the coming months.

What would be the diffe­rence of artists being signed up to your label? What are the usual offers?

Well for one, the artists under Ditto have total creative freedom. They also have playlist support from outside the Philippines and we target markets that we feel fits an artist’s sound.

How do you choose artists to sign up with the label?

Generally, I look for artists that have a unique and fresh sound no matter the genre. There’s a lot more freedom now sound-wise, [and]being everything is now readily available online. Music consumers know what they want and we’re not limited to the usual pop and alternative rock and ballads.

Who are the international artists signed up to Ditto?

We have singer-songwriter Dodie, UK rapper Dave, Yxng Bane, looper Tash Sultana, Aj Tracey, WackaFlocka Flame among many others. A lot of people don’t know that some of the biggest artists started with Ditto Music, like Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Royal Blood and Stormzy to name a few.

How would you use your being an ex-A&R experience in running the label?

Being an ex-A&R means that I’m fully aware of what’s happening in the local industry and I get to work with amazing artists that normally would have a hard time getting a record deal with the majors.

How do you address creative freedom which is sometimes an issue for major label artists?

Every artist in Ditto has full creative freedom. We see to it that they put out their own stuff the way they want it. But in addition to this, some artists tend to ask for A&R consultation/supervision which we are very happy to give them for free as an add-on service.

What do you see is the difference working for a major and international indie label?

It’s a bit similar actually but with indie labels, there is more focus on developing acts and pushing them locally and worldwide to a very targeted audience. I just want to add that we at Ditto Music are very excited to work with more Filipino artists. As for myself, I’m still the same A&R guy that you’ll see in clubs and gigs and everywhere so feel free to approach me or shoot me an email at jinno@dittomusic.com.

Ditto Music will be formally launched in Manila on April 25 at Johnny B. Good (formerly Hard Rock Café).

Follow Music Geek via Instagram @markbonifacio25