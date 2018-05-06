Going natural the only way to go

The Filipina face of Clara International Beauty shares the key to her clinic’s recent success

The country’s master franchise of Malaysian company Clara International Beauty Group can take pride in the fact that it needed no prominent personalities to attract the attention of the beauty-conscious public. Its recent surge in terms of sales is attributed to the sheer long-standing strength of its products and services that proved beneficial to customers.

Shunning the use of a massive campaign, Clara Philippines banked largely on word-of-mouth publicity and stuck to its natural treatment reliability to eventually gain the trust of its now fast-increasing clientele.

It worked.

Lady chief Anne Lorraine Sia, who heads the operations from the two Manila branches carrying the technology and professionalism of the international brand, believes in what Clara offers from the day she, along with eight partners, started operating a branch here in 2003.

In a recent interview she shared, “We do mean business but we’re certainly not here to make money alone.

We’re after social responsibility which means really taking care of our clients by using natural treatment and making sure we don’t apply harmful chemicals on them with unfavorable after-effects.”

Among Clara’s selling points are its natural-based whitening treatment and the corrective facial treatment that takes about two and a half hours per session. The stretched-than-usual time implies more care is put into the process than what one might expect, with the use of top-of-line equipment and employing a registered nurse on board. Sia boasted that she has a select number of RNs whose loyalty is evident in that her ‘newest’ employee has been in the clinic for six years now.

Two years ago, Clara Philippines doubles its revenue sales and has since been steady. She attributes the sudden growth to the redefined notion of “ageing gracefully” which is through all-natural means.

Clara Philippines can be found in a 198-square-meter clinic at the second floor of Sunshine Boulevard Plaza along Quezon Ave. corner Scout Santiago in Quezon City and likewise inside a 60-square-meter facility in Greenhills, San Juan.

“Straight from college after finishing my computer course, I got hired by a skin care center,” recalled Sia. “From there came my training as aesthetician, a skin consultant to simplify the word.”

She knew everything was falling into place when she and her partners got across Clara International, founded in 1977 by Clara L. Chee. It is acknowledged as the first to “formulate herbal skin care for different climates.” With over 50 centers in Malaysia and affiliates in the Asia Pacific region, it has won the prestigious Keris Award for being an “Honest Enterprise of the Asia Pacific international Category.” By that it means it is professionally practicing ethical business dealings.

Sia revealed that she is in talks for potential franchising partners in Binondo and Fort Bonificio areas.

With Sia as both face and soul of the business, Clara Philippines also offers, with brimming confidence, services such as skin rejuvenation, warts removal, cavitation treatment, buttocks firming, tattoo removal, hair removal, and eyebrow natural-look treatment. It also provides solutions for freckles and age spots.

For her success, Sia insisted that it is in valuing her life outside of her business that makes her an empowered entrepreneur. She said, “I value my family as I am 70 percent mommy and 30 percent career woman.” Her husband has a separate business but they decide on matters together. She continued, “I have to believe in the system that keeps a family going in the same way that I believe in the system of Clara International. It is a system that benefits the Asian skin which by itself is power we Filipinos can benefit from.”