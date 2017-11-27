Gokongwei Jr. named ‘Management Man of the Year 2017’

BILLIONAIRE and JG Summit Holdings Inc. Founder John Gokongwei Jr. will be awarded today, Monday, as “Management Man of the Year 2017”.



The Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) will hand the award in a ceremony later in the day at the Shangri-La at the Fort.

MAP said it chose Gokongwei for his “business acumen and management qualities”.



He steered his company into remarkable growth “through his foresight and exceptional ability to launch new ventures and transform existing ones to better adapt to challenging times and an unpredictable future”, the group said.



MAP also cited Gokongwei for his companies’ contributions to national development, job creation and income generation, through its investments in food manufacturing, real estate, air transportation, and a host of other sectors.



The group said Gokongwei also contributed to “shaping national values and inspiring others by his outstanding achievements attained from humble beginnings through hard work, perseverance, frugality and discipline”.



“I am truly honored to be named Management Man of the Year and I wish to thank the Management Association of the Philippines for this recognition,” Gokongwei said.



“It has been one of my dreams to be part of the country’s progress and we in JG Summit Holdings, Robinsons Retail Holdings and the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation will strive to continue on this path. Again, my sincerest thanks to the MAP,” he added.



Gokongwei built JGS, the Philippines’ second-largest family-run business, from a modest trading business he ran on a bicycle in his native Cebu, after his father died, during the Japanese occupation that began in 1942.



MAP bestows its “Management Man of the Year” award to business and government leaders who have reached “unquestioned distinction in the practice of management and for contributing to the country’s progress”.



Among past awardees include Washington SyCip, founder of auditing giant SGV; the Ayala group’s Jaime Zobel de Ayala; real estate tycoon Henry Sy; construction magnate David Consunji; and, Jollibee founder Tony Tan Caktiong. ANNA LEAH GONZALES









