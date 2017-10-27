Gokongwei is MAP man of the year

JG Summit Holdings, Inc. founder John Gokongwei Jr. has been named “Management Man of the Year”, joining other luminaries such as former Prime Minister Cesar Virata and former central bank Governor Amando Tetangco Jr.

The Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) said it chose Gokongwei for his business acumen that “steered the Gokongwei Group into remarkable growth”, his role in the group’s contributions to national development via investments in industries rangin from food to telecommunications, for social responsibility initiatives under the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation, “ for being an entrepreneur par excellence and an exemplar of Filipino talent in management excellence for nation-building, and for helping shape national values and inspiring others.

The MAP said the award was given to businessmen or government officials who have attained “unquestioned distinction in the practice of management and for contributing to the country’s progress.

The criteria used includes integrity, leadership and management qualities; contribution to nation-building and values formation; and effective stewardship within the confines of the highest standard of business and management practice, among others.

Last year’s Management Man of the Year was the SM Investment Corp. Vice-Chairman Teresity Sy-Coson.