Gold brings luck in the Year of the Rooster

Jewels that sparkle with hints of gold embodies good fortune in the coming Year of the Fire Rooster.

This in mind, to usher luck and success in the Chinese New Year, jewelry house F&C has designed a collection of precious stones and styles said to invite positive energy on those who wear them.

“Gold dispels negative energy, and is a well-known sign of prosperity and all-round success in everything that we wish for ourselves this coming year,” F&C marketing and merchandising head Marissa Florete Gorriceta told The Manila Times.

“With F&C, we help you to celebrate this auspicious season with a varied collection that highlights the beauty of gold. From jewelry for memorable occasions and milestones, to pieces for the everyday, we aim to inspire people to live their lives to fullest and as beautifully as they can,” she added.

“The beauty of gold is that it’s timeless. It can be worn any time, for any occasion, and with anything. From a simple gold stud for your ears to pendants that lend you that perfect glow and accent, F&C has a piece that reflects your passions and inspires new positive energy in your life,” Florete ended.