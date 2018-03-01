Golden Booters stomp on UP

University of Sto. Tomas (UST) walloped University of the Philippines (UP), 3-0, to reclaim the lead at the start of the second round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 women’s football tournament on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Charisa Lemoran struck a brace and Shela Mae Cadag netted the other goal as the Lady Golden Booters climbed atop the standings anew with 12 points built on four straight wins against a season-opening loss.

The Lady Maroon Booters, on the other hand, absorbed their fifth defeat in as many games.

Leading UST to a fiery first half, Lemoran netted the opening goal 16 minutes into the match before Cadag doubled the cushion in the 39th minute.

Lemoran then punctuated the romp with a swift strike past UP goalkeeper Vanessa Estrada in the 66th.

Meanwhile, the second game between Ateneo De Manila University and Far Eastern University ended in a 1-1 draw.

Cathy Cabrera converted a penalty kick for the Lady Blue Booters in the 35th while Jovelle Sudaria scored for the Lady Tamaraw Booters three minutes later.

FEU benefited from the result as it stayed at No. 3 with eight points. Ateneo remained at No. 4 with five markers.