Golden Boy signs up Duno

World Boxing Council (WBC) youth intercontinental lightweight titleholder Romero “Ruthless” Duno of General Santos is now officially a member of the Golden Boy Promotion headed by former world champion Oscar De la Hoya.

Duno’s manager and promoter Jim Claude Mananquil confirmed to The Manila Times on Thursday in a text message that the 21-year-old Duno has already signed up with the Golden Boy Promotion after knocking out Mexican Christian Gonzales last March 10.

Duno (13-1 win-loss record with 12 knockouts) scored a second round knockout against the erstwhile unbeaten Gonzalez (16-1 record with 14 knockouts) in Los Angeles, California.

“We are very glad to sign up with a multi-year promotional deal with Golden Boy Promotion,” said Mananquil, adding that Duno could go to the United States and train this year. “We feel Golden Boy is the best company to guide Duno to the world title.”

Duno thanked Golden Boy Promotion for giving him a chance to fight in the world stage.

Golden Boy Promotion considers Duno as the next big boxing star from the Philippines.