Golden Globes nominee Robert Lopez wears piña tux by Oliver Tolentino

The Golden Globe Awards—one of the film and television’s most prestigious event—held its 75th ceremony on Sunday night and Filipino ta­lents were well represented.

Filipino-American songwriter Robert “Bobby” Lopez wore a piña tuxedo by designer Oliver Tolentino on the red carpet as he and his wife Kristen were nominated for Best Song. The couple wrote “Remember Me” in the featured film “Coco” which also won the Best Animated Film.

In order to promote native Philippine fabrics, Tolentino created a hand-dyed black piña eco tuxedo jacket with matching piña vest for Lopez. Lopez, in previous interviews, shared that he was interested in tapping into his heritage by wearing piña.

In addition to his recent nomination, Lopez has won every major award, including a Tony for “The Book of Mormon”. In fact, after he and his wife won the Oscar in 2014 for the song “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen”, Lopez became what’s called an “EGOT”—a winner of all categories of major awards: the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Only 12 people in the history of entertainment have competitively won all four awards.

Creations by Tolentino were worn by a dozen attendees to the Golden Globes, including former Miss Universe Margaret Gardiner who is a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that puts on the Globes.

Gardiner wore the designer’s black sequin-patterned gown to escort her guest, the current Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters—who wore a South African designer gown—to the awards.

* * *

Meanwhile, Christmas dinner at Mellie and Louie Ablaza’s was the most elegant dinner held at their plush Makati residence. With the ambiance created by Jun Jun Ablaza’s large Christmas tree and gold table with the music of Marcy David and his lady singers; pica picas of nuts, chips, fruit, and hard candies; and with the carefully designed dinner by Chef Jessie Sincioco that made everyone gastronomically satisfied without the feeling of being bloated.

Chef Jessie in a way outdid herself. Included in her menu were her Ciabatta Bread Rolls, Butter, and Special Dip; Edible Christmas Wreath of Jamon Iberico; “The Star”—seared Jumbo Scallop with Caviar; “Savory Yuletide Log”—organic Supreme of Chicken, Foie Gras and Enoki Mushroom Roulade; “Warm Greetings”—wild Game Consommé with Dumplings; Mixed Berries Sorbet; Grilled Fillet of Chilean Sea Bass in Andalouse Sauce; Roast US Black Angus Beef Tenderloin in Bordelaise Sauce served with Organic Red Rice Risotto and sauteed French Beans; Bouche de Noel with Chestnuts; and Chef Jessie’s Premium Roast coffee or our choice of tea. Every dish was beautifully plated with portions not too large – in just the right size to taste and savor every dish.

There were three tables set: one table for twenty adults; another for Santi and Xavy Ablaza, Alfonso and Agu Syquia, and their four guests – Carl-Fredrik Fries, Jean Paul Guevara Garcia, Luis Felipe Guevara Garcia and Alex Fries.

There was another smaller table for the smaller Ablaza grandchildren: Rocio Ablaza, Azia, Azi, and Amanu Syquia and their guest, Anna Fries. That evening, everyone was dressed in their Sunday best. The Gentlemen: Swedish Ambassador Harald Fries, Danish Ambassador Jan Top Christesen, Egypt Ambassador Ahmed Ezzat, Vietnamese Ambassador Ly Quoc Tuan, and Panamanian Ambassador Rolando Guevara Alvarado wore dark suits; while the ladies Susan Fries, Kieu Phung Christensen, Mervat Ezzat, Dan Tam Vu, and Kathya Garcia Varela were elegantly garbed in their cocktail dresses.

There were only four Filipinos invited aside from the family members of the Ablazas. These were: Corona de Venecia, Mellie’s sister; Annette Ablan; international pianist, Raul Sunico; and Boysie Villavicencio. As usual, a short musical program was presented by Melie’s and Louie’s grandchildren. Alfonso, Agu, Azi, and Amanu. They played Christmas carols and shortly after, Raul Sunico obliged with everyone’s request for him to play the piano.

Christmas dinner at the Ablazas ended a little before midnight after endless dancing. It was the sincere yet great hospitality of the hosts that made everyone forget the time.

There are many ways by which people celebrate the birth of the Lord. For me, the New Year’s party to end 2017 at the Makati Shangri-La was unforgettable with the theme of Bal Du Moulin Rouge.

