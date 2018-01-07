Golden Globes opens Hollywood awards season today

Filipino fans of Hollywood movies and TV shows can join in on the curtain raiser of tinsletown’s awards season with the live telecast of the 75th Golden Globe Awards this morning from the United States.

Cable channel Blue Ant Entertainment [formerly RTL CBS Entertainment on cable providers Sky channels 53 and 196 Sky Direct 35, Destiny Cable 53 and 89, and Cablelink 37 and 313]begins airing the show from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles at 9 a.m. [5 p.m. Sunday in the US] with Seth Meyers as host.

Featured in this year’s Golden Globes is the awarding of the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille Award to acclaimed actress, producer, television star, and entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey. The award is annually given to an individual for their incredible impact on the world of entertainment. Past honorees include Audrey Hepburn, George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, and Morgan Freeman.

Renowned director Guillermo del Toro’s adult fairy tale fantasy “The Shape of Water,” meanwhile, leads this year’s group of nominees with seven nods, including one for Best Picture. Also nominated for Best Picture is the emotional coming-of-age movie “Call Me By Your Name.” Disney’s latest hit, “Coco,” on the other hand, received a Best Motion Picture – Animated nomination.

A star-studded of presenters are also expected at the awards, namely Halle Berry (Golden Globe Award winner and four-time award nominee), Carol Burnett (five-time winner and 17-time award nominee), Kelly Clarkson, Darren Criss, Penélope Cruz (three-time nominee), Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig (two-time nominee), Hugh Grant (winner and four-time nominee), Neil Patrick Harris (four-time nominee), Chris Hemsworth, Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert (winner), Shirley MacLaine (five-time winner, 19-time award nominee, and Cecil B. de Mille and Special Achievement Award recipient), Ricky Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker (four-time winner and nine-time award nominee), Amy Poehler (winner and three-time nominee), Edgar Ramírez (one-time nominee), Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons (one-time winner), Sharon Stone (winner and four-time award nominee), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Award winner), Alicia Vikander (two-time nominee), Kerry Washington (two-time nominee), and Emma Watson.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) hands out the Golden Globes every year in January in a grand production that is viewed in more than 236 countries worldwide. It is also one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements. [See sidebar for list of nominees].

75th Golden Globe nominees

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing

Missouri

Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

The Disaster Artist

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Bill

boards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Best Supporting Actressin a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards

Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Television Series (Drama)

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Television Series (Comedy)

Black-ish

Master of None

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous

Mrs. Maisel Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Oedenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schriever, Ray Donovan

Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why