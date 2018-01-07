Sunday, January 7, 2018
    Golden Globes opens Hollywood awards season today

    Halle Berry, Golden Globe Award winner and four-time award nominee, leads a stellar roster of presenters

    Filipino fans of Hollywood movies and TV shows can join in on the curtain raiser of tinsletown’s awards season with the live telecast of the 75th Golden Globe Awards this morning from the United States.

    Cable channel Blue Ant Entertainment [formerly RTL CBS Entertainment on cable providers Sky channels 53 and 196 Sky Direct 35, Destiny Cable 53 and 89, and Cablelink 37 and 313]begins airing the show from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles at 9 a.m. [5 p.m. Sunday in the US] with Seth Meyers as host.

    Featured in this year’s Golden Globes is the awarding of the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille Award to acclaimed actress, producer, television star, and entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey. The award is annually given to an individual for their incredible impact on the world of entertainment. Past honorees include Audrey Hepburn, George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, and Morgan Freeman.

    Renowned director Guillermo del Toro’s adult fairy tale fantasy “The Shape of Water,” meanwhile, leads this year’s group of nominees with seven nods, including one for Best Picture. Also nominated for Best Picture is the emotional coming-of-age movie “Call Me By Your Name.” Disney’s latest hit, “Coco,” on the other hand, received a Best Motion Picture – Animated nomination.


    Oprah Winfrey is set to received the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille Award

    A star-studded of presenters are also expected at the awards, namely Halle Berry (Golden Globe Award winner and four-time award nominee), Carol Burnett (five-time winner and 17-time award nominee), Kelly Clarkson, Darren Criss, Penélope Cruz (three-time nominee), Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig (two-time nominee), Hugh Grant (winner and four-time nominee), Neil Patrick Harris (four-time nominee), Chris Hemsworth, Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert (winner), Shirley MacLaine (five-time winner, 19-time award nominee, and Cecil B. de Mille and Special Achievement Award recipient), Ricky Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker (four-time winner and nine-time award nominee), Amy Poehler (winner and three-time nominee), Edgar Ramírez (one-time nominee), Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons (one-time winner), Sharon Stone (winner and four-time award nominee), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Award winner), Alicia Vikander (two-time nominee), Kerry Washington (two-time nominee), and Emma Watson.

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) hands out the Golden Globes every year in January in a grand production that is viewed in more than 236 countries worldwide. It is also one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements. [See sidebar for list of nominees].

    75th Golden Globe nominees
    Best Motion Picture (Drama)
    Call Me By Your Name
    Dunkirk
    The Post
    The Shape of Water
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing
    Missouri

    Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
    Get Out
    The Greatest Showman
    I, Tonya
    Lady Bird
    The Disaster Artist

    Best Motion Picture (Animated)
    The Boss Baby
    The Breadwinner
    Coco
    Ferdinand
    Loving Vincent

    Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
    Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
    Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
    Tom Hanks, The Post
    Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
    Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

    Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
    Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
    Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
    Frances McDormand, Three Bill
    boards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Meryl Streep, The Post
    Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

    Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
    James Franco, The Disaster Artist
    Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
    Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
    Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
    Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

    Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
    Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
    Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
    Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
    Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
    Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

    Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
    Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
    Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
    Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
    Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

    Best Supporting Actressin a Motion Picture
    Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
    Hong Chau, Downsizing
    Allison Janney, I, Tonya
    Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
    Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

    Best Director (Motion Picture)
    Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
    Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards
    Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
    Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
    Steven Spielberg, The Post

    Best Television Series (Drama)
    The Crown
    Game of Thrones
    The Handmaid’s Tale
    Stranger Things
    This Is Us

    Best Television Series (Comedy)
    Black-ish
    Master of None
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    SMILF
    Will & Grace

    Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)
    Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
    Aziz Ansari, Master of None
    Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
    William H. Macy, Shameless
    Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

    Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)
    Pamela Adlon, Better Things
    Alison Brie, Glow
    Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous
    Mrs. Maisel Issa Rae, Insecure
    Frankie Shaw, SMILF

    Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)
    Jason Bateman, Ozark
    Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
    Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
    Bob Oedenkirk, Better Call Saul
    Liev Schriever, Ray Donovan

    Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)
    Claire Foy, The Crown
    Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
    Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
    Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
    Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

