Golden Globes opens Hollywood awards season today

Filipino fans of Hollywood movies and TV shows can join in on the curtain raiser of tinsletown’s awards season with the live telecast of the 75th Golden Globe Awards this morning from the United States.
Cable channel Blue Ant Entertainment [formerly RTL CBS Entertainment on cable providers Sky channels 53 and 196 Sky Direct 35, Destiny Cable 53 and 89, and Cablelink 37 and 313]begins airing the show from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles at 9 a.m. [5 p.m. Sunday in the US] with Seth Meyers as host.
Featured in this year’s Golden Globes is the awarding of the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille Award to acclaimed actress, producer, television star, and entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey. The award is annually given to an individual for their incredible impact on the world of entertainment. Past honorees include Audrey Hepburn, George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, and Morgan Freeman.
Renowned director Guillermo del Toro’s adult fairy tale fantasy “The Shape of Water,” meanwhile, leads this year’s group of nominees with seven nods, including one for Best Picture. Also nominated for Best Picture is the emotional coming-of-age movie “Call Me By Your Name.” Disney’s latest hit, “Coco,” on the other hand, received a Best Motion Picture – Animated nomination.
A star-studded of presenters are also expected at the awards, namely Halle Berry (Golden Globe Award winner and four-time award nominee), Carol Burnett (five-time winner and 17-time award nominee), Kelly Clarkson, Darren Criss, Penélope Cruz (three-time nominee), Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig (two-time nominee), Hugh Grant (winner and four-time nominee), Neil Patrick Harris (four-time nominee), Chris Hemsworth, Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert (winner), Shirley MacLaine (five-time winner, 19-time award nominee, and Cecil B. de Mille and Special Achievement Award recipient), Ricky Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker (four-time winner and nine-time award nominee), Amy Poehler (winner and three-time nominee), Edgar Ramírez (one-time nominee), Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons (one-time winner), Sharon Stone (winner and four-time award nominee), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Award winner), Alicia Vikander (two-time nominee), Kerry Washington (two-time nominee), and Emma Watson.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) hands out the Golden Globes every year in January in a grand production that is viewed in more than 236 countries worldwide. It is also one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements. [See sidebar for list of nominees].
75th Golden Globe nominees
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing
Missouri
Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Disaster Artist
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Bill
boards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Best Supporting Actressin a Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Director (Motion Picture)
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards
Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Television Series (Drama)
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Television Series (Comedy)
Black-ish
Master of None
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous
Mrs. Maisel Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Oedenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schriever, Ray Donovan
Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
