Golden Haven changes name to Golden Bria

GOLDEN Haven, Inc. is switching to a new corporate name to provide flexibility in undertaking business expansion in the low-end mass housing and memorial real estate segments.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday, Golden Haven said its board of directors approved in a special meeting the amendments to the articles and incorporation and by-laws to change the company’s name to Golden Bria Holdings, Inc.

Golden Bria is a mix of Golden Haven and Bria Homes, Inc. The name change is still subject to regulatory approvals, including its stockholders and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bria Homes is a provider of affordable condominium units and also offers house-and-lot packages that cater to ordinary Filipino families. A property buyer can acquire a home for P1,897 per month.

Its house-and-lot packages range from P460,000 to P1.5 million in price, while condominium units range from P1.5 million to P3 million.

Golden Haven develops and sells memorial lots across the country and also operates columbarium facilities.

In September 2017, Golden Haven the company also announced a change in corporate name from Golden Haven Memorial Park, Inc.

The company said at the time it was changing its name alongside certain functions such as providing funeral plans, and services, among others, to investing in real or personal property.