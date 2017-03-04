Golden Haven launches first chapel and crematorium complex in Las Piñas

LISTED memorial parks developer Golden Haven Memorial Park Inc. (HVN) has launched its first memorial chapel and crematorium complex in Las Pinas City as part of its strategy to become the country’s first full service provider in the death care industry.

In a statement, HVN said it recently opened its Golden Haven Chapels and Crematorium in Las Pinas City. The Spanish-themed complex offers 12 chapel viewing rooms and two state-of-the-art crematory machines with pollution-control systems for reduced emissions.

The complex was designed by an award-winning architectural firm and its interiors done by one of the country’s top interior designers. It is located within Golden Haven’s Ezekiel Complex in Las Piñas and offers a full range of memorial services.

“The opening of the Golden Haven Chapels and Crematorium brings us another step closer to expanding our offerings across the five segments of the death care industry,” HVN Chief Operating Officer Maribeth Tolentino said, adding that it also creates a new opportunity for the company to increase its recurring income prospects.

The five segments of the industry are: memorial parks; memorial chapels and services; columbariums; death care merchandising (caskets, urns, and keepsakes); and pre-need planning.

“The chapel we opened is just the first of a chain of memorial chapels that we are looking to open in various locations around the country where we see a growing yet underserved market for cremation,” Manuel B. Villar Jr., a majority shareholder of HVN, said.

The company has so far developed more than 66 hectares of land and has presence in eight locations nationwide. It debuted on the Philippine Stock Exchange in 2016.