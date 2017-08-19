Golden Haven profit up 24% to P104M in H1

Golden Haven Memorial Park, Inc. posted a net income of P104 million in the first half of 2017, up 24 percent from the P84 million in the same period the previous year.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) Friday, Golden Haven sad it closed the first six months of the year with revenues amounting to PHP473 million, up 13 percent from P419 million in the same period last year.

The firm attributed its strong performance to higher sales of memorial lots and columbarium spaces.

“Expansion to new locations is our top priority,” Golden Haven Chairman Manuel B. Villar, Jr. said.

“As the company continues to solidify its foothold as one of the country’s biggest memorial park developers, with six recent acquisitions for new locations and expansion, we aim to ensure that we also remain the most progressive in the industry, by providing top notch services as evidenced by the successful operations of the company’s first memorial chapel and crematorium,” he added.

The company recently opened the Golden Haven Memorial Chapel and Crematorium in the San Ezekiel complex in Las Piñas.

Golden Haven has eight memorial park developments nationwide with a total land area of 66 hectares.

PNA