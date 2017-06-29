GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY

Jewelmer

Philippine Independence Day celebrated in a foreign land – and the appointment of new ambassador to Japan, Jose C. Laurel V – provides the perfect reason to showcase the country’s natural artistry and fashion flare. In an interesting combination, couturier Rajo Laurel partnered with Jewelmer, showing off exquisite gowns made even more breathtaking, adorned with golden South Sea Pearls the archipelago is known for. The event took place on June 12 at the iconic Imperial Hotel with 500 guests attending, including 118 ambassadors. A highlight was the vinta-inspired headdress, studded with pearls, worn by Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina, which again elicited gasps from the audience.

