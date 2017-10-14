The Golden Year With Platinum Edgings

BY MANUEL (LOLONG) M. LAZARO

Fifty years of marriage seem like yesterday;

Our hearts and minds were united

To a sacred and solemn vow:

To love and to cherish one another

In a lifetime of togetherness

Through times of joys and pains.

Our loving union was blessed

With the joys of parenthood;

The fruits of our love became our citadel,

The source of inspiration that made life complete,

That brought happiness to our home.

But every marriage has its trial or test

That every couple has to hurdle.

For us, every storm that came

Strengthened our solemn pledge;

Though anger may have left its scars,

The balm of our mutual love and faith

Soothed and comforted us.

Enhanced by God’s bountiful gifts,

In the depth of our understanding

You forgave, yet hardly forgetting,

The faults and troubles I caused.

The secret of a golden marriage

Is to love one and the same person

Again and again and again.

Our marriage was made in heaven—

A piece of paradise on this earth!

For this is our Golden Anniversary

Untarnished in the passage of time

Edged in the platinum we’ve made.