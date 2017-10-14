The Golden Year With Platinum Edgings

BY MANUEL (LOLONG) M. LAZARO
Fifty years of marriage seem like yesterday;
Our hearts and minds were united
To a sacred and solemn vow:
To love and to cherish one another
In a lifetime of togetherness
Through times of joys and pains.
Our loving union was blessed
With the joys of parenthood;
The fruits of our love became our citadel,
The source of inspiration that made life complete,
That brought happiness to our home.
But every marriage has its trial or test
That every couple has to hurdle.
For us, every storm that came
Strengthened our solemn pledge;
Though anger may have left its scars,
The balm of our mutual love and faith
Soothed and comforted us.
Enhanced by God’s bountiful gifts,
In the depth of our understanding
You forgave, yet hardly forgetting,
The faults and troubles I caused.
The secret of a golden marriage
Is to love one and the same person
Again and again and again.
Our marriage was made in heaven—
A piece of paradise on this earth!
For this is our Golden Anniversary
Untarnished in the passage of time
Edged in the platinum we’ve made.
