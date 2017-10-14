Saturday, October 14, 2017
    The Golden Year With Platinum Edgings

    The Sunday Times Magazine

    BY MANUEL (LOLONG) M. LAZARO

    Fifty years of marriage seem like yesterday;
    Our hearts and minds were united
    To a sacred and solemn vow:
    To love and to cherish one another
    In a lifetime of togetherness
    Through times of joys and pains.

    Our loving union was blessed
    With the joys of parenthood;
    The fruits of our love became our citadel,
    The source of inspiration that made life complete,
    That brought happiness to our home.
    But every marriage has its trial or test
    That every couple has to hurdle.
    For us, every storm that came
    Strengthened our solemn pledge;
    Though anger may have left its scars,
    The balm of our mutual love and faith
    Soothed and comforted us.
    Enhanced by God’s bountiful gifts,
    In the depth of our understanding
    You forgave, yet hardly forgetting,
    The faults and troubles I caused.

    The secret of a golden marriage
    Is to love one and the same person
    Again and again and again.
    Our marriage was made in heaven—
    A piece of paradise on this earth!
    For this is our Golden Anniversary
    Untarnished in the passage of time
    Edged in the platinum we’ve made.

