Golez, the gall!

I CAN’T as yet get over the Melo Acuña-hosted “Tapatan sa Aristocrat” three Mondays or so ago. Inasmuch as there is not much space to accommodate in just one column or two the vast array of topics discussed, here’s to Golez’s one more lying. He sought to debunk the contention of former ISAFP Chief Victor Corpuz that the Manila Trench, which reportedly is 5,000 feet deep in the South China Sea, can provide a safe haven for US nuclear submarines whence to launch nuclear missile attacks against the Chinese east coast where most of China’s population and industries are concentrated.

“I am a graduate of Annapolis,” said Golez, declaring that fact as his credentials for knowing whereof he spoke. Annapolis is the popular name of the United States Naval Academy.

Golez considers it baloney to say the US must come close to as near as 1000 kilometers to the Chinese east coast to launch nuclear missile attacks against China.

“Why bother going near China when you can deliver those missiles just as well from Guam,” or words to this effect came out of Golez’s mouth.

Corpuz, the PMAer who at the height of the Marcos martial law regime defected to the NPA along with hundreds of arms taken in a raid of the Philippine Military Academy armory, dished out a brilliant dose of war expertise when he argued that in the present state of world warfare when there is an even chance of annihilation by one of the other camp in the conflict, the first-strike factor plays the pivotal role. If the US fires its missiles from Guam, the distance affords China the opportunity to neutralize that attack, what with all of China’s anti-missile capabilities. Those capabilities guarantee that China will destroy attacking missiles before those missiles destroy China. But fired from US nuclear submarines hidden in the Manila Trench, US nuclear warheads can get through to the Chinese east coast without being intercepted. That’s the only way the US can overcome the first-strike disadvantage it suffers against China. Without overcoming it, the US is at the mercy of an unstoppable Chinese first strike – the strike which, reaching as it will the very heartland of America, can be calculated to turn a war for total world annihilation as could result from a US dementia into one for preserving humanity – sadly – at the cost of the lives of the entire American people.

But then, that’s just is how all wars go. During World War 2, even with hundreds of thousands of Japanese lives already lost in the firebombing of Tokyo in March 1945, the Supreme War Council of Japan continued to prevail upon the Japanese Emperor not to bow to the Potsdam Declaration demanding unconditional surrender of Japan to the Allies. So, President Truman finally gave the order for the “rain of ruin” to fall on the Japanese nation—the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing more than a hundred thousand Japanese more—that finally prompted Emperor Hirohito to agree to the Potsdam declaration. It behooves not China to forestall a similar fate for the American people but the Americans themselves to do so by prevailing upon their leaders to completely stop their military adventurism in domains that are not America’s.

What China is doing in building forward military bases in the South China Sea is denying the United States a first-strike advantage – the only situation that can prevent the outbreak of a truly devastating third world war. Hirohito, in accepting the terms of the Potsdam Declaration, already foreboded that doom: “…it would lead to the total extinction of human civilization.”

During his reign, which was at the height of the Cold War, Mao Zedong had contradicted this view. He contended that with its 1 billion population, in a nuclear confrontation, China will survive with half of its people intact; 500,000,000 is definitely a far, far better way of starting humanity anew than with just Adam and Eve there in the primordial time. Granting the earth itself survives a nuclear war, only Chinese stand therefore to stay peopling it. And this, thanks to the forward military bases China has constructed in the South China Sea which thereby prevents the United States from making use of the Manila Trench in, to borrow the word of Emperor Hirohito, “obliterating” the entire Chinese nation.

Needless to say, in this scenario, the Philippines will be obliterated to the last Filipino.

Golez does not realize it, but for all his Annapolis breeding, he was advocating his own personal obliteration by promoting the US side in the conflict. By pressing for the assertion by the Philippines of its so-called sovereign rights over certain areas in the South China Sea, he is perfectly playing into an obvious US scheme to get China out of its vantage position in the area in the event of a military confrontation. But China must have known this from as early as when Obama announced the US Pacific Century concept as soon he became US president. And as far back as 2012, the US Seventh Fleet intelligence arm disclosed certain reefs in the South China Sea already occupied by China and being developed as military installations. Having already built on those island features, China certainly won’t relinquish them. If the Philippines did what Golez is advocating it does, then that would be trouble, and as shown by the Scarborough Shoal standoff in 2013, the Philippines would be no match to China in that event.

Certainly, Golez should know whereof he spoke, that by pressing Philippine assertion of the PCA ruling, he was serving the US design of getting the Philippines embroiled in a military confrontation with China and thereby get it turning to it for assistance within the purview of the various continuing military defense agreements the country has with the US. That accomplishes the objective of getting the US militarily intervening in the dispute.

In the first place, the PCA ruling is unequivocal in stating that sovereignty was an issue in the arbitration case. So, all talk about Philippine sovereignty having been upheld in the PCA ruling is a lie. Indeed, how can sovereignty of one nation be settled in a dispute involving not just two but a host of other claimants to the area, like Taiwan, Vietnam, Brunei and Malaysia?

What a Philippine claim to sovereignty over the South China Sea serves is a sinister design to get the country warring against China and thereby give the US the reason to intervene militarily. It’s not a UN sanction that will get the US involving itself in a Philippine war with China over the South China Sea but a spark similar to the ostensible pro-democracy people risings known as Arab Spring in the Middle East that resulted in the downfall of US-unfriendly regimes as those of Hosni Mubarak in Egypt, Muammar Gadhaffi in Libya and Sadam Hussein in Iraq; only Assad in Syria stays ruling to this day, but at what terrible cost to lives of innocent civilians.

Along this line, at the “Tapatan sa Aristocrat” episode, Roilo Golez performed quite brilliantly.