Golf for Change unfolds Oct 27

The seven-leg Federalism Tour Golf for Change will start on October 27 at the Pradera Golf and Country Club in Lubao, Pampanga.

The amateur tournament aims to generate funds for the nationwide information drive on federalism and constitutional reforms.

Cagayan Economic Zone Authority chief and cabinet member Raul Lambino will lead the ceremonial tee off at 12 noon.

The competition will employ a modified Stableford mode of play.

The tournament is open to the public with an entry fee of P6,000 inclusive of green fee, caddie fee, giveaways, raffle ticket and dinner.

After Pradera, the competition will continue at Valley Golf & Country Club in Antipolo, Rizal on November 17, Alta Vista Golf & Country Club in Cebu on December 8, Negros Occidental Golf & Country Club in Bacolod on January 12, 2018, Rancho Palos Verdes Golf & Country Club in Davao on January 26, Pueblo De Oro Golf & Country Club in Cagayan De Oro City on February 16, and Wack Wack Golf & Country Club in Mandaluyong City on March 2.

The tournament is organized by the APO United Business Council, Inc., a non-stock and non-profit corporation.

For details, call (02) 245-6592, 09178773790, 09278794541 or email catandemevents@gmail.com.