What a Golf Channel-Dustin Johnson partnership means for his school

The Dustin Johnson Golf School at TPC Myrtle Beach has joined the Golf Channel Academy network of teaching facilities, becoming the first Grand Strand golf school to do so.

Golf Channel Academy is a network of facilities and coaches operating with the active support of its namesake network.

The academy aims to increase the profile of its member facilities through cooperative mass promotion, create improved teaching through the sharing of its teachers’ ideas and methods, and create a consistent student experience throughout the network.

Johnson’s school opened in 2013 as a joint entity between the Columbia native and his former coach at Coastal Carolina, Allen Terrell, the school’s director of coaching.

“Dustin and I are excited about partnering with Golf Channel Academy,” Terrell said Sunday. “What we like most about GCA is their objective of being affiliated with only instructors wanting to build long-term relationships with their clients rather than just one-and-done, one-time sessions.

“This philosophy closely mirrors our mission of long-term golfer development. The network is a close-knit group of coaches committed to providing the best instruction in the world.”

Terrell recruited Johnson to Coastal Carolina, where the world’s No. 1 golfer played from 2003-07.

Terrell owned and operated Terrell Golf Performance before partnering with Johnson. He has taught several touring pros and is a U.S. Kids Golf Honorable Mention Top 50 Kids Teacher, and also serves as president of The Dustin Johnson Foundation and tournament chairman for the annual Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship at the TPC.

“As we look to enhance the amenities to our members, we feel this only adds to the world-class experience students receive with us,” Terrell said.

Johnson’s school offers leading technologies including TrackMan, AimPoint and MySwing 3D with an expansive outdoor practice facility. The school expects to soon add a new indoor complex featuring two practice bays, a fitness studio, player locker rooms and a lounge.

TNS