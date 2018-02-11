Golf for a cause

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County is looking for a new title sponsor for its 45th annual Golf Classic.

The BBSVC’s Golf Classic is the organization’s biggest fundraising event, delivering the funds needed to support 1,500 at-risk youth in Ventura County. Former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Vince Ferragamo is back for a second straight year to serve as the event’s celebrity host and keynote speaker.

Title sponsorship, which costs $30,000, comes with a variety of perks including 12 spots for golf. The tournament will be held on May 7 at Saticoy Country Club in Somis.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Ventura County uses money raised at the event to support a number of programs. These programs and support help change the trajectory of youth facing adversity in Ventura County through longterm mentoring.

“This year’s Golf Classic is especially important, because the funds raised in 2018 will help support a number of our youth who were traumatized by the impact of the Thomas Fire in their area — whether they were in Santa Paula, Fillmore or Ventura,” said BBSVC CEO Lynne West.

“In addition to directly working with each family, we are taking on the task of ensuring that all of the Bigs in our program are trained to be trauma-informed so that they can become a better resource for their mentees during the healing process.”

In addition to the title sponsorship, a complete list of event sponsorship and participation opportunities can be viewed at www.bbsvc.org/golf.

Hole-in-one report

Larry Naumann recorded his first career hole in one, acing the 119-yard 17th hole during an Olivas Links Senior Men’s Club event at Olivas Links Golf Course. Naumann used a 9-iron. It was witnessed by Doug O’Rourke and Craig Hancock.

Oxnard City Junior Championship

The Ventura County Junior Golf Association held its Oxnard City Junior Championship last weekend at River Ridge Golf Course.

In the Boys Championship Division, Casey Leebrick of San Luis Obispo fired consecutive rounds of 1-under 71 to finish at 142 for a four-shot win over Kris Stiles of Palmdale. It was Leebrick’s second VCJGA win in his last four starts.

Maverick Pavletich of Bakersfield placed third with a 147. Tied for fourth place at 148 were Luke Basile of Thousand Oaks and Daniel Nunez of Los Angeles.

Tied for sixth at 149 were Camarillo High sophomore Joey Zambri and Dakota Ochoa of Bakersfield.

In the Girls Championship Division, Paige Harrison of Castaic posted a victory in her first start of the season by finishing at 149 for a three-shot edge over Gabriella Minier of Goleta and Isabel Carpenter of San Luis Obispo.

Shani Waite of El Segundo was fourth at 156 and Camarillo’s Catherine Rao was fifth at 157.

In the Boys 11-14 Division, Camarillo’s Christian Shackleford earned his first title by shooting a 145 for an 11-shot victory over Camarillo resident Sinad Sifadi.

Tied for third at 157 were Timothy Kelley of Moorpark and Ivan Barahona of Van Nuys. Sahir Balyan of Woodland Hills was fifth with a 158. Adam Anderson of Ventura was sixth at 160.

TNS