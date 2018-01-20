A golf instructor’s dream

During the three years he spent teaching golf at Oakmont Country Club in Glendale, Ryan Kennedy developed a specific teaching style and philosophy.

As a longtime teacher, the former head pro at Saticoy Country Club said one of his greatest frustrations was doing half-hour or hour-long lessons with students over a short span.

Kennedy said he was positive those “band-aid” lessons were bad for students and his business.

After his time at Saticoy was over, the Ventura resident set out on a journey to develop a new way to teach golf.

After researching and talking with other teachers, Kennedy put together a program that requires students to sign up for at least a month’s worth of lessons or, in most cases, multiple months.

“It requires quite a commitment, so when a student does sign up I know he (or she) is serious about getting better,” Kennedy said. “We have specific goals we focus on during that time and we hammer on those goals. We don’t move on to the next issue until that problem is no longer an issue.”

When Kennedy was hired at Oakmont, the club’s board of directors initially loved his philosophy. Sensing the club’s board of directors were no longer fully open to his ideas, Kennedy looked for a place where he could continue to make an impact on golfers and also grow his own brand.

The place turned out to be Rustic Canyon Golf Course in Moorpark, where Kennedy taught for six months in between leaving Saticoy and joining Oakmont.

Craig Price, whose company manages Rustic Canyon, also agreed to allow Kennedy to lease a chunk of land at the far end of the driving range where he can build a state-of-the-art facility to be called the Ryan Kennedy Golf Academy.

“I always wanted to build my own academy and make it a place where people who are serious about the game of golf can come and get better,” Kennedy said. “This facility is a perfect location because it’s centrally located to golfers around Ventura County and the property is big enough to accommodate it without impacting anything else. I am really excited about it.”

Kennedy said he has some investors in place and is currently having an architect work on a design. Kennedy has talked with world-renowned golf course architect Gil Hanse, who was the main designer for Rustic Canyon and also handled the design of the Rio Golf Club used for the 2016 Olympics.

The new facility, which Kennedy hopes he can start construction on next year, will include indoor hitting bays supported by analytical equipment that aids in the analysis of each student’s swing.

There will also be separate rooms for club fitting and physical therapy, and a room for students to take part in golf-specific exercises.

Kennedy’s future plans include expanding the programs offered and adding more teachers.

“There is only so much I can do on my own,” Kennedy said. “Part of my plan is to be able to offer more group programs so it’s more affordable for every golfer who is serious about improving their game.”

Having his own academy will help Kennedy build his brand as a top-flight instructor.

“I am much more heavily focused on speeding up each student’s development by showing them how they need to practice,” Kennedy said, “We spend a lot of time out on the course where we can put the stuff we work on at the practice area into practice on the course.

“Students get it faster with how I have them practice. If a student is not getting it right away, it’s me not conveying the message the right way. I’ve learned every student has the capacity to learn in a variety of ways, so it’s up to me to find the best ways to have that happen.”

Besides providing Kennedy with the right place to grow as a teacher, Rustic Canyon is much closer to home for Kennedy, who made a 70-mile one-way trip to Oakmont every day rather than moving out of the county.

“Being here makes so much more sense for me personally and professionally,” Kennedy said. “I love being able to live and work in the same area. I could not be happier.”