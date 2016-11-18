Golf tournament aims to raise funds for youth

The Amazing Grace World Mission Foundation, Inc. (AGWMFI)will be staging the 3rd Fundraising Golf Tournament today at the Camp Aguinaldo Golf and Country Club in Quezon City.

Registration will start at 6 a.m. while the tee-off will be at 7 a.m.

The tournament aims to raise funds for educational and out-of-school youth programs.

“Now in existence for 26 years, Amazing Grace World Mission Foundation, Inc. continues to strive to expand its programs and services to the community and support more students in their educational needs,” said AGWMFI President/Founder Rev. Deborah Quinto.

“In order to meet our mission and provide worthy services to our beneficiaries, we rely on the generosity of individuals and businesses for support. Without the assistance of kindhearted and community-minded individuals, we would not be able to serve those in our community,” added Quinto.