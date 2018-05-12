Golfweek ranks eight Grand Strand public courses

The Myrtle Beach golf market’s reputation as perhaps the top golf destination in the country is backed up by Golfweek’s recent ranking of the best public courses in each state.

Eight of the 15 courses listed on the annual Best Courses You Can Play in South Carolina ranking are on the Grand Strand.

The Dunes Golf and Beach Club is No. 3 in the state, followed by No. 5 Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, No. 6 True Blue Golf Club, No. 7 Tidewater Golf Club and Plantation, No. 8 Legends Resort’s Moorland Course, No. 10 Heritage Club, No. 11 TPC Myrtle Beach and No. 15 the Grande Dunes Resort Course.

Golfweek’s top two public courses in South Carolina are the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, which has hosted a PGA Championship and Ryder Cup, and Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, which has hosted a PGA Tour event for the last 50 years.

Both of those courses have green fees that far exceed anything charged on the Strand.

Brunswick County courses ranked among the top 15 public courses in North Carolina are Bald Head Island Club at No. 8, Cape Fear National at No. 13, and Ocean Ridge Plantation’s Leopard’s Chase Golf Links at No. 10 and Tiger’s Eye Golf Links at No. 14. Pinehurst No. 2 tops the Tar Heel State list.

Golfweek’s course ratings panel includes more than 850 evaluators who have surveyed more than 3,600 courses, grading each nominated course on the basis of Golfweek’s 10 criteria. Collectively, the raters have turned in more than 75,000 votes to compile Golfweek’s best courses lists.

In other Golfweek rankings, Tidewater is among the Best Residential Courses in S.C., and named among the Best Resort Courses in S.C. are The Dunes Club, Caledonia, True Blue, Moorland Course, the King’s North Course at Myrtle Beach National, Grande Dunes Resort Course, and Barefoot Resort’s Dye and Love courses.

