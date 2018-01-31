Golovkin-Alvarez good for boxing business

There is still this view that the first bout between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez was a “robbery” since the fighter from Kazakhstan was ahead in the unofficial cards of the fight.

But the fight was declared a draw, which was bad for boxing the sport, but very good for the business side of the sweet science. And this early, Alvarez’s promoter Oscar dela Hoya is predicting a trilogy between the two fighters. That shows boxing has never been good as a business!

The good news for boxing fans is the Golovkin-Alvarez rematch has been officially scheduled for May 5, and predictions on who will win will surely hit social media very soon. Or even now.

In their first fight, I was surprised (and I am not alone in this view) on how the protagonists were able to take each other’s best shots without going down. Less sturdy fighters would have crumpled easily if they were the recipients of the best shots Golovkin and Alvarez landed on each other in their first fight.

Both of them also trained like madmen for their first fight, as if wanting to make sure they would enough power to kill each other in the ring.

And now that a rematch has been officially scheduled, let us slowly break down the match.

To my surprise, Alvarez did not look like an “inflated welterweight” when he fought Golovkin, while the Kazakh was never a “deflated light heavyweight,” meaning both of them looked almost evenly matched up in size and strength.

And during the last rounds of their first fight, it looked like both fighters still could dish out punishment, which showed their rather significant age difference was never a factor in the fight. Golovkin will be 36 years old and Alvarez, 27, when they will square off in May.

So is it best to forget a possible stoppage or knockout win for either fighter when they square off in May? Well, not so fast!

A knockout win by Golovkin or Alvarez is possible, if either of them get to land successive hard shots on each other, unlike in their first fight where they relied on two- to three-punch combinations to knock each other out. During much of their fight, however, both would successfully land one punch with another one or two missing their mark. In fact, both looked like wanting to land that one lucky punch to end the fight. Never happened.

If the second fight ends in a close unanimous decision or draw (which is not unlikely), expect calls for a rubber match. Believe me, promoters and boxing managers will surely want to cash in on a third match between Golovkin and Alvarez.

If the rematch ends in a stoppage or knockout in favor of Alvarez, expect Golovkin to demand a rematch to redeem his legacy. Given that Golovkin only has two to three years of good fighting years, he will badly need to avenge a stoppage or knockout loss to Alvarez to immediately re-establish himself and get big money fights.

But if Alvarez loses by stoppage or knockout, he can still recover his stature slowly because he still has eight to 10 years of good fighting years ahead of him. And he’s got one of the best managers/promoters in the business in dela Hoya. No kidding!