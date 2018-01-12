Gomez to challenge recall election

SAN Juan City Mayor Guia Gomez on Thursday said she will fight the recall petition launched by her political enemies.

“I will not accept this recall and will allow my lawyers to challenge it legally and according to the right process. I will not allow myself to fall in his [former vice mayor Francis Zamora]ill-motives,” Gomez, mother of Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito and partner of former president and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, said in a news conference at her residence in San Juan City.

“I cannot accept it. I find it really unfair because I have been sworn in. I already have that mandate as a duly elected mayor,” she added.

Gomez disputed the claim of her enemies that she no longer enjoys the trust and confidence of her constituents.

“I have all these Seal of Local Government, Seal of Good Housekeeping. Ang dami po nating awards na natanggap (We received so many awards). [2017] was indeed a difficult year for me, but it was also the most rewarding year for the City of San Juan,” she said. “So, is it really fair na ire-recall ako when I’m doing my job?” the mayor asked.

Gomez, who is now on her third and final term as local chief executive, said Zamora was too eager to replace her.

“I did not break my promise. I told him to wait until I finish my last term as mayor. I will step down as mayor of San Juan on June 30, 2019. Ewan ko ba bakit hindi sila makapaghintay, (Why can’t they wait?”)” the mayor added.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) recently approved the petition for recall of elections in San Juan City filed by supporters of Zamora.

Zamora, who lost to Gomez by a slim margin in the last election, claimed that Gomez’s camp was involved in massive vote-buying.