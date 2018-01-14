Gomez to endorse Janella as successor

ALTHOUGH she is not considering running for any elective post, San Juan City Mayor Guia Gomez said she will endorse Vice Mayor Janella Estrada, the daughter of former senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada, to be her successor.

“Definitely not an enemy! I will endorse my Vice Mayor [Janella Estrada] because she’s doing good compared to my former vice mayor [Francis Zamora],” Gomez said in an interview over the weekend.

Zamora, son of Rep. Ronaldo “Ronny” Zamora of San Juan’s lone district, was a former councilor and two-term vice mayor before the Zamoras broke ties with the Estradas, the clan’s longtime friend and erstwhile political ally, in the last elections.

Gomez has rejected the recall election pushed by her political rivals, saying her camp will challenge the recall petition legally.

According to her, a recall election does not reflect the will of the people of San Juan City.

She maintained that she will only step down as mayor when her term expires on June 30, 2019.

“I will not allow a group of individuals obsessed with power to make a mockery of my mandate,” Gomez said.