Gomez sees dismissal of recall petition

SAN Juan City Mayor Guia Gomez downplayed moves to remove her from office, saying she is confident that the recall petition filed against her will be dismissed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Gomez, partner of former president and now Manila Mayor Joseph Ejercito Estrada and mother of Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, said she is unfazed by the election protest filed by defeated mayoral candidate former Vice Mayor Francis Zamora, the son of their erstwhile friend and political ally Rep. Ronaldo Zamora.

“Under the law, if our constituents really want a recall election they should have started it one year after the election. I am very confident that the Comelec will dismiss this recall petition because it was already defective from the beginning when it was conceptualized,” Gomez said in a statement.

“This recall petition filed by a losing candidate was a desperate effort to lord it over San Juan,” she added.

Gomez claimed that Zamora was behind the signature campaign.

“Each of the signatories have been paid P5,000 in the guise of cash for work and financial assistance just to gather signatures. Come to think of it, how can one get thousands of signatures within six days?” she asked.