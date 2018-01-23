Gomez wins Derby City Classic Bigfoot 10-Ball

Filipino cue master Roberto Gomez bagged his first title this year after ruling the 2018 Derby City Classic Bigfoot 10-Ball Challenge being held at the Horseshoe Southern Indiana in Elizabeth, Indiana in US.
The 39-year old Gomez posted a thrilling 11-10 win over reigning World Junior Championship titlist Fedor Gorst of Russia in their championship showdown.
Gorst held a slim 9-8 but committed a number of crucial errors down the stretch enabling Gomez to secure three of the last four racks.
Gomez bagged the $16,000 top purse and Gorst the $8,000 consolation prize.
The Zamboanga City pride made it to the final round by stunning former world champion Mika Immonen of Finland in the semifinals with a close 11-10 decision.
Gomez also ousted 2017 China Open 9-Ball champion Joshua Filler of the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, 11-6, and compatriot and former World 9-ball and World 8-ball winner Ronnie Alcano in the first round, 11-10.
On the other hand, Gorst clobbered compatriots 2004 World 9-Ball winner Alex Pagulayan in the first round (7-11) and Jeffrey De Luna in quarterfinals (11-4) as well as John Morra of Canada in the semifinals (11-5).
The other Filipino participants in the Bigfoot 10-Ball Challenge were Lee Vann Corteza and reigning Derby City Classic Master of the Table Dennis Orcollo.
Corteza lost to Morra (7-11) and Orcollo was beaten by Immonen (7-11) in their respective first-round games.
Up next in the four-event Derby City Classic are the 9-Ball, One-Pocket Challenge and 9-Ball Banks Division.
The player with the most number of points after the four events in the Derby City Classic will be declared as the Master of the Table.
