Gonzales is La Salle coach for now

Louie Gonzalez, the chief deputy of Aldin Ayo, has been promoted as head coach of the De the La Salle University Green Archers following the latter’s reported move to University of Santo Tomas (UST).

But a reliable source who requested anonymity told The Manila Times on Tuesday that anything could happen before the unfolding of the Season 81 of the University of Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball competition.

“He (Gonzalez) is the appointed coach for now,” said the source, stressing that the management will scrutinize Gonzalez’s performance in the coming pre-season leagues namely the FilOil and the Philippine Collegiate Champions League (PCCL).

“The good thing about him is he has a La Salle connection because of his late father (Tany) who was an alumnus of La Salle Greenhills,” the source added.

Gonzalez refused to comment on the matter although there are reports that he will be retaining Glen Capacio as one of his assistants and will be bringing in Siot Tanquingcen and Anton Altamirano, who has been handling the training of La Salle Team B.

The source explained that La Salle has been very careful releasing statements in consideration of what happened to Ayo. La Salle earlier announced that Ayo will be coaching the Green Archers for a third season but right after Christmas Day, Ayo had a change of heart and decided to move to the Growling Tigers camp.

“La Salle is very cautious in releasing statements after what happened last December 27 when Ayo had a change of heart despite the statement of La Salle brothers supporting his stay,” said the source, adding that Gonzalez is also a logical choice for the Taft-based team.

“He can give continuity to the La Salle basketball program.”

The Green Archers are currently on break and will resume training on January 11 as they prepare to compete in the PCCL from February 8 to 18 and the FilOil summer tournament sometime in April.