Gonzales wins ‘Cheling’ Garcia Cup

Marc Gonzales garnered 42 Stableford points to cop the Class A title in the 13th Jose “Cheling” Garcia Cup Memorial Golf Tournament last September 2 at the Cebu Country Club in Banilad, Cebu City.

Gonzales won via countback to beat second placer Mark Anthony Dy, who finished with 39 points.

In Class B, Arnold Tan and Michael Go scored identical 40 modified Stableford points but the former was hailed the champion via countback.

Other winners were Kenneth Lim (41- Class C), Robin Craze (34- Class D) and lady golfer Riko Nagai (36).

Ramontito Garcia, meanwhile, fired 40 points to claim the seniors’ 55-years above category crown.

The lowest net and lowest gross champions were Ben Dapat (42) and Gabriel Yap (38), respectively.

More than 200 golfers joined the tournament, which was held in honor of Jose Escano Garcia, the founder of JEG Development Corporation.