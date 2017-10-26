The good, the bad and Paterson on All Saints’ Day

EVERY year on All Saint’s Day, Paterno Briones remembers with sadness and a wisp of a smile his friend and namesake–Paterson.

Paterson was their resident security guard. He would never fail to make noise to alert them whenever there were intruders roaming near their house on Cabanatuan City’s Quimson area, known as students’ territory because of the row upon row of boarding houses there.

Briones also had two houseboys – Wilson and Harris. He called them by such aliases because it was easy to remember and they reminded him that Wilson was the Good, and Harris the Bad for they had ways exactly opposite that of their monikers.

One night, they noticed that Paterson was very restless. He had been making noise but Briones wasn’t paying attention. The latter felt there was no need to mind Paterson because he already assigned Wilson and Harris to take care of him. The next morning, they found Paterson frothing at the mouth – dead.

Briones recalled that Wilson the Good did cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on Paterson, a mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, which he learned during his Boy Scout days, in his desperate attempt to revive Paterson. But it was all too late.

Harris the Bad just watched morosely, Briones said.

They learned later that pranksters in the boarding house nearby had thrown Mandrax at Paterson. This deadly pill is a methaqualone depressant mostly used by teenagers in those days. Paterson swallowed the pills.

Paterno suspected that it was an overdose of Mandrax that did Paterson in.

Wilson the Good fashioned a coffin out of a sports shoe box. He cut out a square hole to let viewers see the small and gentle face of Paterson – a monkey.

He lit a candle just like in any nocturnal wake.

Meanwhile, Harris the Bad, collected money from their neighbors, friends and boarders – including the “homicide suspects.” Making them fork over money on threats of telling on them, sure that Paterson would be certain to get back at them.

Harris the Bad was able to collect around P1,500; with this he went to the town, came back with gin and drank his sorrows away all night.

Wilson the Good sat sullenly by Paterson’s box and wept quietly, his shoulders heaving.

Thus, Paterson, the beloved guard “slept in peace” through the night in Paterno Briones’ compound until he was brought to his final resting place.

In this time of the year when people remember their dearly departed loved ones, Briones also lights a candle and offers prayers for Paterson.