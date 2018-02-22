Good day for airport security: Pistol seized from LA-bound man, bracelet returned to local official

AVIATION Security Group (Avsegroup) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 arrested a man bound for Los Angeles after he was found carrying a 9-millimeter gun and recovered a gold bracelet that was reported missing at the Legazpi Airport.

Chief Supt. Dionardo B. Carlos, Avsegroup director, said the pistol, loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition, was found inside a violet luggage that belonged to Romeo Salvador Jr. at about 8:55 a.m. on February 21 at the north wing of NAIA terminal 2.

The Avsegroup director said that strict screening procedure at all airports in the country has been enforced in line with the implementation of Oplan Sandigan, an anti- criminality campaign of the PNP-Avsegroup that led to the discovery of the gun and the arrest of the passenger.

Legazpi Airport Avsegroup said that the permit to carry firearms outside of residence issued to the owner was expired.

He added that Salvador and the pistol were later turned over to the intelligence and investigation section of the Avsegroup-AVSEU NCR for proper disposition.

Meanwhile, Carlos said SPO2 Christopher Motilla, Avsegroup member, assigned at the Legazpi airport and porter Arnel Antiquera returned the gold bracelet worth P75,000 to Irene Morales Fajut, a municipal councilor of Malinao, Albay on Wednesday. Fajut was an outgoing passenger of Cebu Pacific flight 5J324.

The bracelet was found by Antiquera under the x-ray machine at the initial checkpoint of Legazpi airport.

Antiquera made an effort to locate Fajut before the passenger was able to board her flight to Manila. BENJIE L. VERGARA